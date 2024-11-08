A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa, has said that political parties and candidates have begun the acts of inducing voters with cash gifts and food items, ahead of the 16 November governorship election in Ondo State.

Yiaga said the parties were doing it in their drive to secure their support ahead of the election.

The organisation said its Long Term Observers noted cases of voter inducement during campaign activities in Akure South, Ese-Odo, Ifedore, Irele, Ondo East, Ose, and Owo Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Safiya Bichi, Head of Knowledge, Management and Learning, Yiaga Africa, presented the organisation’s pre-election assessment report at the signing of the peace accord by political parties and their candidates, held in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Friday.

“The ruling APC has been observed distributing fertilisers, rice, cassava, and maize to community leaders tasked with distributing these items within their areas of influence,” the report noted.

Statistics

The report said voter turnout in Ondo State has not exceeded 40 per cent since 2011.

It said Ondo North has a long history of high voter turnout even though Ondo Central has the highest concentration of registered voters since the conduct of the 2011 election.

The report reads in part: “With the exception of the 2011 presidential election, Ondo central senatorial district has the highest case of rejected votes in all election preceding the 2020 election,” the report states.

“As the election approaches, tensions between political parties are escalating, with different sides trading accusations and warnings.

“The situation underscores the need for vigilance and peaceful conduct from all stakeholders involved. Security agencies should take proactive measures to mitigate these risks.

“Ensuring the safety of voters, election officials, and all other participants is paramount to upholding the integrity of the electoral process. Preventive measures must be prioritized to avert violence and ensure a peaceful election.”

Reaction

But APC has denied the allegations, saying Yiaga might have been misled by its observers.

Publicity Secretary of the party in Ondo State, Alex Kalejaiye, said the APC had no reason to campaign as the people were ready to reciprocate the efforts of the state government via the ballot on 16 November.

“As I speak to you, we are moving from one LGA to another campaigning for votes because we are not taking the people for granted,” Mr Kalejaiye said.

“We don’t induce voters, we are talking to them and trying to win their votes.”

On peace accord

Meanwhile, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on voters to refrain from selling their votes during the coming election.

Mr Abubakar, who is the Chairperson of the National Peace Committee, was addressing stakeholders at the signing of the Peace Accord for the Ondo elections in Akure.

“I want to encourage the good people of Ondo State to exercise their civic duty by coming out en masse to vote for the candidates of their choice and desist from selling their votes, as it contradicts the very essence of democracy,” Mr Abubakar said.

“It remains the duty of Nigerian citizens to elect their leaders free from any inducements or prejudice. Political actors must also discontinue this menace of vote trading.”

He said as citizens, voters must also respect that only the INEC has the constitutional authority to announce the results, and urged the party leaders to ensure that they play a critical role in encouraging their supporters to refrain from making statements that will incite violence within this period especially after the results may have been announced.

He urged all politicians who will sign the accord to fully commit themselves and their parties to the letter and spirit of the accord, and shun violence and intimidation “and remember that as politicians you must demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship, as that is a key trait of good leadership.”

“It is the sincere hope of the National Peace Committee that the Ondo State elections will be free, fair, credible, and peaceful,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa speaks for candidates

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Governor of Ondo State, and candidate of the APC, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the situation had been peaceful so far, promising that the candidates would ensure the peace was sustained during and after the election.

