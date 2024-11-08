Friday, November 8, 2024, marks the 11th anniversary of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets’ triumph in the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Coached by Manu Garba, the team triumphed over Mexico with a 3-0 win in the final, claiming Nigeria’s fourth title in the cadet category.

Despite this remarkable accomplishment, a promise made to the team by former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke remains unfulfilled.

At a reception at the Government House in Calabar, Mr Imoke had pledged to provide houses for the 21 players and ten team officials.

Former Golden Eaglets captain Musa Muhammed has repeatedly appealed to the current Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, to fulfil this promise.

“They should help us plead with the Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Edet Otu, to help us fulfil the promise made by the previous administration in 2013. We hope and pray that the current Governor can help us and fulfil the promise made by the administration of former Governor Liyel Imoke,” Muhammed said.

Still hopeful

Muhammed expressed optimism about the governor’s willingness to heed their plea this time. “We are hopeful the present governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu, is going to help do that. The state government promised all the players and officials houses in Calabar, but up till now, we have not heard anything from them. We have tried everything possible to reach out to the state government so they know our plights.”

The team’s connection to Cross River State is significant, as they spent one and a half years preparing for the tournament in the state.

Muhammed emphasised this bond, saying, “We are children of Cross River too because we had all our preparations and camping for the FIFA Under 17 World Cup there. If asked where I can live besides Kano, I will choose Cross River because it is peaceful and filled with lovely people.”

The team shares Muhammed’s sentiment and would be delighted if the promised house gifts become a reality.

“I enjoyed staying there because we stayed camping for almost a year and a half. We have about three of our players from there. It was very exciting for us to win the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and we would be happier if this promise were fulfilled,” he said.

Governor Otu, who assumed office in May 2023, has focused on continuing his predecessor’s legacy while introducing reforms.

In his one-year-in-office speech, he announced a significant increase in the state’s internally generated revenue, citing a 60.6 per cent growth to N36.3 billion.

The Governor Otu-led administration has prioritised projects in agriculture, infrastructure revamping, health, and youth development.

Optimists hope the promise to the Golden Eaglets will be addressed soon, emphasising the need for accountability and commitment to Nigeria’s sporting heroes.

Way forward

The Chief Press Secretary to the Cross River State Governor, Nsa Gill, told PREMIUM TIMES there is hope for the Golden Eaglets 2003 class if their issue is formally presented to the governor.

Mr Gill said, “If it’s brought formally before his (the governor’s) desk, I’m sure he is disposed to fulfilling those promises or keeping to the commitments. What I would do is to get to know from the Commissioner for Sports if any of such has been brought before him formally and what he has responded to it. But I know if it comes before him, he would be committed to getting to do things for the good of the people.”

He added, “I’m not aware that such has been brought to his desk formally. It has to be done formally so that he can now cross-check and also see if it’s something that can be done immediately or later.

On insinuations that the governor is not sports-inclined, Mr Nsa said that is incorrect.

“That’s not true. He’s interested in every developmental sector of the state, which includes sports. Recently, we even had to launch a project that will get talent as well as develop the UJ Esuene stadium in Calabar, adding some structures to it. It would be completely false to say that he (the governor) is not sports-loving.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation said it has not rested in pushing to see that the Golden Eaglets and its officials get what has been duly promised them after doing their country proud.

The Director of Communications for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ademola Olajire, affirmed the federation has consistently reached out to successive administrations to fulfil the promise made over a decade ago.

“We’ve been writing to the different governments that have taken over since the promise was made, but unfortunately, we haven’t received any positive response yet,” Mr Olajire said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES. “Even the team secretary can confirm this. We’re hopeful that something will be done soon.”

Interestingly, the 2013 Golden Eaglets boast a handful of players who have matured to represent the senior Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles. These include Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Francis Uzoho, and Isaac Success, among others.

