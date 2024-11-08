The National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) says its members have recorded more than 50 per cent losses within the onion value chain.

Aliyu Maitasamu, president of the Regional Observatory of Onion Sector in West and Central Africa (ROO/WCA) and NOPPMAN, made the disclosure at a press conference in Sokoto on Thursday.

According to Mr Maitasamu, rising production costs, post-harvest losses, inflation, and climate change are major challenges confronting onion farmers nationwide.

“Over recent months, the cost of onion seedlings has surged to unprecedented levels, drastically impacting our production capacity.

“If farmers cannot afford to cultivate, our output will decline, prices will rise, and ultimately, food security across the nation will be at risk,” he said.

He further explained that post-harvest losses within the onion value chain in the country currently exceeded 50 per cent.

“This means more than half of our production is wasted after harvest due to inadequate storage, limited preservation technology, and unreliable transportation,” Mr Maitasamu stated.

He said the trend was harmful to both the onion farmers’ livelihoods and the country’s economy.

Addressing inflation’s impact, Mr Maitasamu noted that rising costs of essential farm inputs like fertilisers, pesticides, fuel, and labour have left many farmers struggling to break even, let alone profit.

“This financial strain hampers farmers’ ability to maintain operations and discourages investments in new technologies or expansion,” he added.

He said that climate change also posed a major challenge, as unpredictable weather, extended rainfall, and other unusual patterns disrupt traditional onion-growing cycles.

Maitasamu highlighted that excessive rainfall had led to crop diseases, waterlogging, and poor harvests, leaving farmers unable to plan effectively.

“As our farmers contend with these unpredictable conditions, their ability to plan, plant, and harvest effectively is compromised, leaving the entire industry vulnerable,” he explained.

He urged the government, development partners, financial institutions, and the private sector to support the onion industry and help it overcome these challenges.

Mr Maitasamu said the declaration of a state of emergency in the onion industry is a call to action to strengthen its resilience, safeguard farmers’ livelihoods, and secure Nigeria’s place in both national and global markets.

(NAN)

