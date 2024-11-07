The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, has called for more comprehensive data on internally displaced persons, noting that current data may not cover those displaced due to climate change.

Mr Kalu made the call on Thursday during a meeting at the National Assembly Complex with Ahmed Tijani, the Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and IDPs.

The deputy speaker explained that the trend of global warming, erosion, and other natural occurrences is also contributing to the large-scale displacement of people from their settlements.

“Your mandate includes refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs). Displacement doesn’t occur only through war or crisis. You can also be internally displaced due to climate-induced factors, and that’s what we are experiencing now.

“The climate is at war with us. So, the issue of mitigation and adaptation is something we, as a government, must take seriously. But in doing that, agencies like yours, which manage the consequences of these climate impacts, need to recognise that the current visibility given to it is inadequate,” Mr Kalu said.

He stated that the commission must provide Parliament with a needs assessment document to determine how to improve the agency.

The deputy speaker also lamented the commission’s poor budgetary funding, stating that its allocation of N1.6 billion in the 2024 budget is inadequate.

“There are so many people suffering due to climate change. Parliament needs to hear from you on the total national needs analysis on internally displaced persons and the impact of climate-induced displacement. We need a document on that.

“We are charging your commission to give us a comprehensive report on the plight of Nigerians across the country. The commission should have an intervention fund dedicated to conducting a proper needs analysis so that, as we draft the budget, we can consider it. This is part of our oversight function. So, get us a report on that,” he said.

Ultimatum

Mr Kalu gave the commission two weeks to submit the report to Parliament to guide their work.

“We are giving you two weeks to bring the report because we want it to guide us as we prepare our budget. A copy of the report will also be sent to the Budget Office of the Federation, so they understand the immense scope of your mandate,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Tijani expressed gratitude to the deputy speaker and pledged to make the report available to Parliament within the two-week deadline. He also appealed for increased funding for the commission.

“We thank you for granting us this audience today. I have listened carefully, and we will ensure these individuals, who are our own, are considered.

“We will compile the reports, covering both refugees and displaced persons, to present to Parliament so you can also understand the funding challenges facing the commission. I am sure Mr President and the National Assembly will address the commission’s needs and resolve these issues,” Mr Tijani said.

Nigeria is grappling with a surge in the number of IDPs across the country, particularly due to widespread insecurity in most regions.

Displacements

According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), Nigeria has over 3.6 million internally displaced persons. The centre attributes the high rate of displacement to criminal and communal violence, including clashes between herders and farmers in north-western and north-central states, as well as the activities of Islamic insurgents in the northeast.

