Former Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo, and Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, are scheduled to speak at the 6th edition of the Technology, New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference (TNCG).

The event, being organised by BudgIT and Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, is scheduled to be held on 28 November in Lagos, with the theme: “Technology: The Present and Future of Political Action in Africa”.

According to the organisers, the conference seeks to examine the growing influence of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), on governance across the African continent.

Mr Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address, while the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, will participate in the discussions and give the closing remarks.

Other notable speakers include Ousman Kallay, iLAB Liberia; Co-Chair of Africans Rising Movement Coordinating Collective (Kenya), Mutemi Wa Kiama; Head, Stears Open Data, American in Nigeria, Hannah Kates, and MD, Futures Africa, Nigeria, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji.

Organisers speak

According to the Country Director of BudgIT, Gabriel Okeowo, the conference aims to leverage technology for accountable governance.

Mr Okeowo noted that AI is identified as a key tool to enhance interaction between government and citizens, citing the impacts of the EiE WhatsApp-enabled chatbot to promote good governance.

Mr Okeowo said other innovative technologies will be showcased at the conference.

He added that the conference aims to share best practices from different parts of Africa on using technology, new media and AI to improve political actions.

“At BudgIT, we’ve observed that some government agencies are increasingly open to using technology to enhance public service delivery. While there’s still progress to be made, with support from civil societies, these efforts can become more impactful and effective,” he said.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, Opeyemi Adamolekun, gave the breakdown of the proposed agenda for the event, noting that the conference will address critical issues at the intersection of technology and governance.

Ms Adamolekun emphasised that the focus of the conference is to bridge the gap between the demand side (citizen use of technology) and the supply side (government and technology providers).

She acknowledged that the presence of the Minister of Communication at the conference will provide a direct government perspective on issues.

“Technology has given ordinary Nigerians unprecedented power to hold their leaders accountable and shape public discourse. The TNCG Conference will explore how we can continue to harness these tools to deepen political engagement and drive systemic reforms that strengthen democracy,” Ms Adamolekun said.

She noted that key sessions at the conference will include an evaluation of elections in Africa, adding that the panel will explore how technology is being used to improve governance in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria’s 25 years of democracy.

TNCG Conference

Ms Adamolekun said the event will feature a content creators competition in partnership with TASCK, a leading creative talent management organisation.

Nigerian celebrities Folarin Falana (Falz) and Adebowale Adedayo (Mr Macaroni) are scheduled to join the panel of judges for the competition where the top two creators will receive awards for their innovative contributions.

The 2024 conference is sponsored by the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) and Paradigm Initiative.

PREMIUM TIMES, Business Day, The Cable, News Central, Tech Cabal, and Women Radio are the event’s media partners.

About TNGG

The TNCG conference began in 2012 when EiE Nigeria partnered with the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation to host the inaugural New Media and Governance Conference.

The event brought together diverse stakeholders to explore how new media could enhance governance and civic engagement.

