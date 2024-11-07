The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday approved the release of the sum of N1 billion as gratuity to pensioners in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Yinka Oyebode, which was made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital

This is as the governor has also approved payment of two months pension arrears to local government pensioners.

Recall that the governor had earlier in October distributed a total N3.5 billion in gratuity cheques to retirees in the state, in an effort aimed at off-seting the backlog of outstanding gratuities.

Subvention

Meanwhile, Mr Oyebanji has also approved payment of two months outstanding subvention to Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, and one month outstanding subvention each to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti; Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti; and College of Health Science and Technology, Ijero- Ekiti.

Also, approved for release is one month outstanding subvention to the judiciary.

The governor said the payments are in fulfilment of his promise to priortise welfare and wellbeing of workers and retirees by ensuring that all outstanding entitlements of workers and pensioners owed by previous administrations are paid to them in line with the continuity and shared prosperity agenda of the administration.

He urged workers in the state to remain focused on excellent service delivery, assuring them of his administration’s commitment to their welfare as well as payment of all their entitlements.

