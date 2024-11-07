The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has tasked the newly appointed ministers to uphold national interests and shun personal and sectional interests.

Mr Akume gave the charge at the opening of a two-day induction retreat organised by his office for the appointees on Thursday in Abuja.

He advised the ministers that they have been entrusted with the mandate of driving President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s agenda on good governance.

“As ministers in your respective ministries, the president has entrusted you with the mandate of driving the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda for development, stability, and growth in your sector.

“This induction retreat is designed to equip you with the insights, tools, and guidance necessary for effective performance in your new roles.

“You are, therefore, expected to shun personal, ethnic and sectional interests and uphold our national interests.

“As ministers, your duties include upholding national cohesion and to promote peace for national unity and development,” he told them.

The retreat, Mr Akume explained further, was a platform for knowledge-sharing, strategic planning and alignment with the federal government’s priorities and aspirations.

“The primary purpose of this retreat is to foster a deep understanding of the operational principles, challenges, and expectations that define your responsibilities as ministers.

“In addition, you will gain insight into the president’s vision for Nigeria and the role each of you will play in achieving that vision,” he said.

The SGF said Mr Tinubu’s government, with the Renewed Hope agenda, aimed to tackle poverty, enhance security, drive economic diversification, and improve critical infrastructure among others.

To achieve these goals, Mr Akume said, ministers were expected to work as a cohesive and dedicated team.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Usman, said the retreat was designed as an intensive programme, structured to provide the ministers with critical knowledge.

She said the exercise would equip them with the foundational understanding necessary to assume their duties effectively.

“This retreat is an opportunity for honourable ministers to gain not only theoretical insights but also practical strategies that you can apply immediately.

“By the end of the two days, each of the ministers should be well-equipped to understand your ministerial roles and align with the goals of Tinubu’s administration.

“It will also enable you to navigate the regulatory frameworks around finance and procurement processes confidently, promote a culture of integrity within your ministry by upholding the highest standards of ethics and accountability,” she explained.

A former SGF, Boss Mustapha, while sharing his experience with the ministers, said they are political heads of the ministries with responsibilities to counsel the president on policy implementation for the benefit of Nigerians.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwada, pledged his commitment to tackling the ministry’s challenges in reducing poverty among vulnerable groups.

He promised to prioritise out-of-school children by collaborating with the Ministry of Education to address the challenges faced by poor parents and guardians.

“My ministry will collaborate with education to ensure that we reduce, to some extent, the number of out-of-school children within a shortest possible time.

“We have to empower not only the kids but also their parents so that parents would also be financially capable to meet the needs of their kids,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat had as its theme: “Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

(NAN)

