The Birnin Gwari/Niger Interboundary Communities Union for Peace and Development (BG-NI CUPD) has mourned the death of Taoreed Lagbaja, the former Chief of Army Staff.

Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, while serving as General Officer Commanding, I Division Kaduna, led operations against groups terrorising the border communities in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna and Shiroro, Niger State.

He passed away Tuesday night after a brief illness in Lagos, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson.

The respected military chief was rumoured dead two weeks ago but the Defence Headquarters debunked the news, claiming he was on leave.

A week after the rumoured death, President Bola Tinubu appointed Olufemi Oluyede, a major general, as acting chief of army staff.

On Tuesday, Mr Oluyede was decorated with the new rank of lieutenant-general, an indication he is set to be made substantive army chief.

Terrorised inter-border communities mourn

In a statement on Wednesday, Ishaq Kasai, the chairman of BG-NI CUPD, said the tragic loss is “deeply felt by all Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable rural communities of Birnin-Gwari, Niger and other part of the Northwest, who have benefited greatly from his unwavering commitment to peace and security during his tenure as the General Officer Commanding, I Division Kaduna, and later as Chief of Army Staff.”

Terror groups, including Ansaru, an Al-Qaeda franchise in Africa as well as various bandit groups and Boko Haram factions, have continued to threaten the border communities in Niger and Kaduna states. But Mr Lagbaja, while leading an internal peace operation in the axis, significantly reduced the tension. He led troops into terrorists’ hideouts and killed hundreds of them.

Praising his dedication to the country’s stability, the union said his intervention in “combating insecurity, particularly within the Birnin-Gwari/Niger inter-boundary communities and other part of Northwest, played a pivotal role in restoring hope to countless lives ravaged by violence.”

“His leadership inspired a new generation, and the imprint of his legacy will resonate within the Nigerian Army and amongst the broader populace for years to come,” it added.

The union, however, advised the acting army chief, Mr Oluyede, to “embrace and continue the vital work initiated by General Lagbaja.”

“It is imperative that the Acting COAS carries forward the vision of Late Gen. Lagbaja to secure a harmonious Nigeria—one where every citizen can live without fear and unity triumphs over division,” the group advised.

It added: “Let us collectively commit to honouring General Lagbaja’s memory by standing resolute against insecurity. We must work diligently towards fostering peaceful coexistence and ensuring that his legacy of service and dedication to our nation endures.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to President Bola Tinubu, General Lagbaja’s family, friends, and the entire Armed Forces as we navigate this painful time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

“Let us unite in support of our Armed Forces as they continue their noble mission of safeguarding our beloved country.”

