The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has urged Nigerians to demand accountability from all tiers of government for the delivery of quality healthcare and essential services.

Mr Pate, a professor, made this known on Wednesday at an ongoing three-day Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review in Abuja.

The annual review themed: “It’s for All of Us: Accelerating Our Health Sector Reforms Together” brings stakeholders together to evaluate and coordinate health sector reform efforts.

Mr Pate reiterated that the present administration is committed to improving quality health services for all.

“For our citizens, in line with the President’s overall direction, we want you to hold us, and your state and local governments accountable for providing improved quality health services, and basic services that we need as a people to create a healthier nation,” he said.

“Our mission goes beyond statistics; it’s about improving lives and supporting communities across Nigeria.”

The minister said the present leadership is building on the legacy of previous health ministers and other leaders across various agencies, strengthening health institutions while honouring the contributions of those who came before.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Better Health Outcomes

While delivering his speech, Mr Pate noted that recent data shows tangible progress in Nigeria’s health outcomes.

He highlighted that the Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) reveals a 16.7 per cent reduction in under-five mortality between 2018 and 2023, alongside a 40 per cent decrease in diarrheal diseases, a 24 per cent reduction in tuberculosis, and a 12 per cent drop in HIV prevalence.

“These achievements underscore the impact of our collective efforts,” he said.

The coordinating minister also acknowledged that, while challenges remain, Nigeria is moving forward, with 17 states improving in modern contraceptive use and six states doubling their efforts.

“I am pleased to acknowledge that Imo State, represented here by His Excellency the Governor, is among the highest-performing states in contraceptive use and state health insurance coverage,” he said.

Persistent Challenges

Mr Pate acknowledged that while strides have been made in healthcare affordability and insurance coverage, achieving universal access to quality healthcare remains an ongoing challenge.

He noted that the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is working diligently to enhance the quality of care and user experience, yet more comprehensive efforts are needed.

He said urgent action is required to boost routine immunisation rates and to reach “zero-dose” children who have not received any vaccines.

He also pointed out that malnutrition and high rates of stunting continue to be pressing issues, calling for sustained investments and strategic interventions.

“These statistics represent real lives—families, communities, and children who depend on us for these improvements,” he said.

In response to these findings, the minister said 174 high-burden LGAs responsible for 50 per cent of maternal deaths across Nigeria have been identified.

He said the government has launched the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Investment Initiative to address the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

