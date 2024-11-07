The Lagos State Government has extended its free hypertension and diabetes screening campaign by two weeks.

The campaign tagged: “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers,” which started on 28 October, targeting 800,000 residents across the state, will now run until 17 November 17, according to the state’s Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi.

Mr Abayomi announced the extension Wednesday, urging Lagos residents to take advantage of the health screenings, which will continue to provide screening services at over 330 designated sites, including 30 General Hospitals and 300 Primary Health Centres across the state.

The health commissioner recently revealed that 30 per cent of the state’s residents suffer from hypertension, with 70 per cent unaware of their condition.

Mr Abayomi added that diabetes has a 6 per cent prevalence rate, translating to 1.73 million residents, with 50 per cent unaware of their status.

Reason for extension

Speaking on the reason for the extension, Mr Abayomi emphasised the importance of health screenings in combating the “silent killer” diseases of hypertension and diabetes, which contribute significantly to the disease burden in Nigeria.

“By extending this campaign, we are encouraging more residents to come forward and ‘know their numbers’ so they can take proactive steps in controlling their blood pressure and blood sugar levels,” he said.

He added that early detection and management of these conditions are vital to reducing the risk of serious complications, including heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.

He explained that the “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers” campaign is part of the national ‘10 Million Project,’ an initiative by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum implemented through the Commissioners for Health Forum, aimed at screening 10 million Nigerians for hypertension and diabetes.

“Launched on 28 October 2024, the campaign has already screened thousands of residents across Lagos State and Nigeria. The initiative underscores the Lagos State Government’s commitment to prioritising the health of its residents and preventing chronic diseases through early diagnosis and effective health management,” Mr Abayomi said.

Risk factors

Mr Abayomi further stressed that hypertension and diabetes are leading causes of disability and death globally and emphasised the Ministry of Health’s commitment to creating a healthier Lagos through proactive initiatives.

“We are working tirelessly to prevent avoidable hospitalizations and save lives. Knowing one’s blood pressure and blood sugar levels is the first step in managing these silent killers,” he explained.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi also urged residents to leverage the extension and visit designated screening centres, pointing out that the campaign offers a vital opportunity for residents to assess their health status at no cost.

“Hypertension and diabetes may not show early symptoms, which is why routine checks are essential for everyone, especially for those aged 40 and above or with a family history of these conditions,” she noted.

She further advised residents to adopt healthier lifestyles by incorporating regular exercise, balanced diets, and stress management into their daily routines.

“Taking charge of your health is a commitment to a better future,” Ms Ogunyemi added, highlighting that managing blood pressure and blood sugar can prevent long-term complications.

