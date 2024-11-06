Gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.
The victim, Emmanuel Azubuike, was abducted on Tuesday night in Obollo, a community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.
Mr Azubuike is the parish priest of Saint Theresa’s Catholic Parish in Obollo Community.
The Catholic priest was said to be returning to his parish from an assignment when the hoodlums attacked him.
|
Princewill Iwuanyanwu, the chancellor and secretary of the Catholic Diocese of Okigwe, confirmed the abduction in a statement on Tuesday night.
“I am directed to inform you that one of our priests, Rev Fr Emmanuel Azubuike, was kidnapped this evening, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at about 6 p.m.,” said Mr Iwuanyanwu, also a Catholic priest.
The diocesan secretary asked the Catholic faithful to pray for the release of the abducted cleric.
He was silent on whether the gunmen had contacted the church for ransom.
Police speak
The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday evening.
Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police command in Imo was already making efforts to rescue the abducted priest.
“We are doing everything possible to make sure that we rescue him and arrest those who kidnapped him,” he said.
Increase in abduction cases
Cases of abduction for ransom have increased across the South-east.
Civil servants, business owners, politicians and even students have become easy targets lately.
The latest incident occurred days after gunmen kidnapped an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Enugu, another state in the South-east.
