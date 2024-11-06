The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has issued a firm warning that alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine are potential “gateway” substances leading to drug abuse among Nigerian youth.

A Chief Superintendent of narcotics at the NDLEA, Ugochukwu Emeka, gave this warning on Tuesday at an event organised by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Mathias Aliu, councillor representing Wuse ward.

He explained that while these substances are widely accepted in society, their misuse often initiates a path toward more dangerous drug dependencies.

He stressed that even minor substance abuse—starting with what may seem harmless like alcohol or caffeine—can gradually lead to a reliance on highly addictive and harmful drugs.

He said: “Caffeine is acceptable. Nicotine is acceptable in society, but hear me out, they are the starting points. These socially acceptable drugs are divided into three, they are alcohol, nicotine, and caffeine.

“Let me tell you, alcohol is a drug; the WHO, Google it, annually it [substances] takes three million deaths, 2.6 million is alcohol while 0.6 is other drugs. Alcohol is a depressant. It depresses your central nervous system. It is the starting point of every depressant.

“We are talking about the gateway drugs, we must stay away from the gateway drugs”.

Survey confirms claim

This concern aligns with the findings of international agencies on substance abuse in Nigeria.

A joint survey by Nigeria’s government, the European Union, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed an alarmingly high prevalence of drug use in the country, with 14.4 per cent of Nigerians aged 15 to 64 reporting drug use in the past year—nearly three times the global average of 5.6 per cent.

Cannabis remains the most frequently used drug, with opioids, including prescription drugs like tramadol, following closely behind. These substances are widely available, particularly in urban centres, where they are often viewed as coping mechanisms amid economic hardship and social instability.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also highlights that alcohol alone accounts for around three million deaths globally each year.

In Nigeria, as in many developing countries, youth are increasingly exposed to these “socially acceptable” drugs due to low enforcement and high accessibility.

Community leaders speak

At the event, community leaders echoed these warnings as well.

Nasir Usman, AMAC’s vice-chairman, described drug abuse as a “complex issue” affecting not only individuals but entire communities.

He highlighted the need for residents to engage actively in preventive efforts, stressing that drug addiction’s ripple effects are felt across all societal levels, from public health burdens to lost productivity and safety concerns.

“Everyone seated here has a key role to play. If you have a friend who is a user, you should help them and counsel them. Drug abuse is fast spreading, let us do everything to keep our streets safe,” he said.

The councillor representing Wuse ward, Mathias Aliu, also called the campaign a “call to action,” urging parents, educators, and local leaders to reinforce drug abuse prevention and encourage healthier lifestyle choices among youths.

“We have lost great lives to drug addiction. I want us to work towards having a future not dependent on drugs,” he said.

