The Ekiti State Government on Wednesday approved the expansion of the State Social Register, a key repository for identifying the poor and vulnerable individuals eligible for various social interventions in the state.

Earlier, a total number of 154,105 registered households and 581,003 household members have been registered from 2014 till date, while the intervention programmes carried out from the register include skill for the job, public work programme, EK-CARES, livelihood grants and special grant transfer to the elderly.

The State Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Niyi Adebayo, made the announcement during a sensitisation meeting with Chairmen of the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 22 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ado-Ekiti.

The commissioner emphasised the critical role of stakeholders at the local level, including traditional rulers, market women and councillors in the expansion process, which he said aims to ensure inclusivity and neutrality.

He said: “The expansion of the register will accommodate additional poor and vulnerable households as some have exited the vulnerability threshold while others have newly fallen into it.

“The importance of this meeting is to solicit your support and to crave your indulgence to sensitise your community members and to support the Community Development Officers (CDOs), enumerators and other relevant stakeholders that will soon be visiting your communities to generate the list”.

PS speaks

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Sola Akinluyi, said the importance of the social register cannot be overemphasised, noting that the document provides a veritable platform for providing social interventions for vulnerable individuals and households.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Ekiti State, through Community Based Targeting (CBT) approach, started the register of the poor and vulnerable households with the support from the World Bank in 2014, and since then, the World Bank has supported the state to carry out 19 rounds of CBT exercise across the state”, he stated.

Mr Akinluyi, who commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the initiative, noted that this is the first expansion of the register solely funded by the state government without any support from the federal government or the World Bank.

The Project Coordinator of the State Operation Coordinating Unit, Abiodun Ariyo, revealed that the CBT exercise would be community-driven, with community members selecting their beneficiaries.

Mr Ariyo called for the chairmen’s support in ensuring the security of Community Development Officers (CDOs), Enumerators and the Community Based Targeting Team, particularly in areas prone to security challenges, even as he emphasised the need for community education and mobilisation for the exercise.

He stressed the importance of including all eligible individuals, warning against exclusion, saying, “This register is not limited to the indigenes and is expected to include every vulnerable person contributing to the community’s economic development”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

