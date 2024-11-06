President Bola Tinubu has directed that the National flag be flown at half-mast for seven days in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant general

Lagbaja’s death was announced by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday

Mr Lagbaja, 56, passed away on Tuesday in Lagos after a period of illness.

Mr Tinubu gave the directive in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Segun Imohiosen, director of information and public relations, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The president appreciated profoundly the services of the departed to the nation and wished the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The army had weeks ago denied the rumour of Mr Lagbaja’s death, saying he was on medical leave.

While the uncertainty over his health persisted, the President appointed Olufemi Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff.

Mr Oluyede, formerly a major general, was on Tuesday promoted to the rank of lieutenant general by Mr Tinubu.

(NAN)

