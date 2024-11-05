Following the release of the 114 alleged #EndBadGovernance protesters, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has announced plans to grant the affected minors scholarships up to the secondary school level.
President Bola Tinubu ordered the release of the protesters on Monday following the widespread outrage over the treatment of 52 minors among them.
The protesters (minors and adults) were subsequently discharged by the Federal High Court Abuja after the court struck out treason charges against them.
Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday on the new NAPPS Nigeria Board of Trustees (BOT), the new Chairman, Abdulmumuni Kundak, announced the scholarship opportunities.
|
Mr Kundak said: “On behalf of NAPPS members nationwide, we use this opportunity to appreciate the President Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, for the release of the 52 minors arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protest.
“In response to that, the leadership of NAPPS Nigeria is prepared to grant the affected minors scholarships up to secondary school level”.
Other interventions
Mr Kundak also applauded the President on the newly released entrepreneurship curriculum for pupils in basic schools, stressing the need for skill acquisition for national development.
He highlighted the critical importance of education in nurturing young minds and fostering national cohesion.
“NAPPS Nigeria remains fully committed to fostering progress in educational development and quality pedagogy, ensuring that our association continues to be a pillar of excellence and positive transformation in the educational landscape of Nigeria,” Mr Kundak said.
ALSO READ: #EndBadGovernance protesters feted at presidential villa after two months in detention
In his comments, NAPPS National President, Yomi Otubela, noted that the association is committed to reducing out-of-school children, through its various scholarship interventions.
According to Mr Otubela, over 10,000 active members have granted a minimum of 20 scholarships each to students in the past four years.
He said the association also secures concessionary interest rate loans for members from financial institutions, adding that it organises annual refresher courses and an international conference and exhibition to keep members updated on trends and technologies.
NAPPS constitution, conference
Mr Kundak announced the approval of the 2023 NAPPS Constitution by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to ensure that all governance procedures are strictly aligned with the constitution.
He said the official recognition from CAC distinguishes the duly appointed Board of Trustees of the NAPPS from any other group claiming such authority.
The BOT Chairman also announced the upcoming NAPPS International Conference and Exhibition (NICE 2024), scheduled to take place from 20 to 21 November in Calabar, Cross River State.
He noted that the event themed “Illuminate, Innovate, Elevate: Breaking Barriers in the Education Sector for National Development,” will focus on addressing key challenges in education and exploring solutions to elevate educational standards across Nigeria.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999