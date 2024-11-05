Quadri Aruna faces another formidable challenge as he takes on Germany’s Richardo Walther on Wednesday, November 6, in the second round of the Men’s Singles at the WTT Champions Frankfurt.

The Nigerian, currently ranked world No. 21, made headlines by stunning world No. 8 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan with a thrilling 3-2 comeback in his opening match at the Süwag Energie Arena.

Aruna’s victory over Harimoto marks his second win at the WTT Champions, following his first triumph at the WTT Champions Montpellier last week. Meanwhile, Walther, making his debut at the WTT Champions, had a dream start by defeating Spain’s Alvaro Robles 3-0 (11-6, 12-10, 11-9) in the first round on Tuesday, 5 November.

The upcoming match will be a familiar encounter, as Aruna and Walther have previously faced each other in the German Bundesliga. A win for Aruna would be historic, making him the first African male player to reach the quarterfinal stage of the WTT Champions, a feat achieved by Egypt’s Hana Goda in the women’s category at the WTT Champions Montpellier.

The clash promises to be explosive, with the world No. 60 Walther taking on the world No. 21 Aruna. The home fans will undoubtedly support their local hero against the “adopted” Nigerian star, who has become a household name in Germany following his remarkable performance at the 2014 ITTF World Cup in Düsseldorf, where he became the first African to reach the quarterfinal stage.

Aruna’s success in the German Bundesliga has paved the way for many African players to join the lucrative league, and he remains a fan favourite across Germany. However, the immense support Aruna receives against Harimoto might be less when he faces Walther in what promises to be a battle royale.

In other news, Egyptian teenager Hana Goda was eliminated in the first round of the Women’s Singles by her experienced Chinese opponent He Zhuojia, who won 3-1 (11-2, 11-1, 8-11, 11-4).

