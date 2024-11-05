The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Oyewole Adeyeye, is dead.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Registrar of the Ekiti State Judiciary, Olanike Adegoke, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the statement, Mr Adeyeye died on Monday at the age of 64 after a brief illness.

It described Mr Adeyeye as “a respectful jurist” who dedicated his life to upholding the principles of fairness, equity and justice.

“His contribution to the development of the judiciary and Ekiti State at large are immeasurable and his legacy will be deeply missed.

“The details of the burial arrangement will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

(NAN)

