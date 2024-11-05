The US Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, has once again set false expectations

regarding the vote count for the US election, insisting on a result on election night.

“We want the answer tonight,’’ the 78-year-old said at his final rally in Grand Rapids in the highly contested swing state of Michigan.

Mr Trump had already stirred up sentiment in previous days with unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

The Republican is running against Democrat Kamala Harris, and it is shaping up to be a close race.

It is considered unlikely that the election result will be determined within a few hours after the polling stations close.

Postal votes, in particular, delay the counting process in some states.

Following the 2020 presidential election, Mr Trump declared himself the winner on election night and called for a stop to the vote count when he was temporarily ahead of his then-challenger Joe Biden.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He has refused to acknowledge his election defeat in 2020 to Biden

to this day. There are fears that Mr Trump might repeat this strategy.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

