The US Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, has once again set false expectations
regarding the vote count for the US election, insisting on a result on election night.
“We want the answer tonight,’’ the 78-year-old said at his final rally in Grand Rapids in the highly contested swing state of Michigan.
Mr Trump had already stirred up sentiment in previous days with unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.
The Republican is running against Democrat Kamala Harris, and it is shaping up to be a close race.
|
It is considered unlikely that the election result will be determined within a few hours after the polling stations close.
Postal votes, in particular, delay the counting process in some states.
Following the 2020 presidential election, Mr Trump declared himself the winner on election night and called for a stop to the vote count when he was temporarily ahead of his then-challenger Joe Biden.
He has refused to acknowledge his election defeat in 2020 to Biden
to this day. There are fears that Mr Trump might repeat this strategy.
(dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999