President Tinubu has nominated a lawyer, Saseyi Ibiyemi, as a resident electoral commissioner representing Ondo State.

If cleared by the Senate, Mr Ibiyemi will replace another lawyer, ‘Niyi Ijalaye, who died in August while serving as the resident electoral commissioner in Ogun State.

Ms Ibiyemi, 58, who hails from Ilaje in Ondo State, is currently the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Lagos State.

She graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1987 and was called to the bar in 1988.

She also went to Bingham University in Nasarawa State and bagged a Masters in Election Management.

President Tinubu has also nominated Abdulrazak Tukur as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission, representing the North West.

Mr Tukur, 59, has a Bachelor of Arts from Bayero University, a postgraduate diploma in Economics from Bradford University, England and a Master of Arts from Leeds University, also in England.

He began working for INEC in 1999 as assistant chief administrative officer and rose to become the director of Electoral Operations and Logistics. He served in the latter post till December 2023.

Mr Tukur will also face the Senate for clearance.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 4, 2024

