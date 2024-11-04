The police in Anambra State have pledged to arrest the suspected killers of 22 people in Nibo and Ifite Awka communities in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Nnaghe Itam, the commissioner of police in the state, made this known in Awka South on Monday when he led an anti-sit-at-home patrol team to the area for security assessment and advocacy.

The Ezinano Community in Awka South earlier announced a reward of N10 million to any individual or group who could help the police apprehend the suspected cultists and killers.

The incident, tagged Nibo/Ifite Awka massacre, witnessed the killing of over 15 people in Nibo on 20 October and seven others under similar circumstances on 25 October.

“The command is on the trail of some already mentioned suspects involved in the killings,” he said.

Mr Itam urged communities in Awka South to collaborate with the police and take responsibility for being their neighbour’s keeper.

He advised the executive council members, traditional rulers, and the presidents-general of the communities to continue to work with the police and other security agencies on the need to adopt sustainable policing practices.

Others include youth leaders, Anambra State Vigilantes operatives, and the Police-Community Relations Committee members.

According to the police commissioner, their cooperation will assist police in improving security surveillance and timely security interventions in the state.

The police commissioner also urged residents to report suspicious persons and unusual movements to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency phone number.

Responding, the Chairperson of Awka South Local Government Area, Prince Okafor, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, pledged to work with the command and other security agencies to improve security and public safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Itam led the anti-sit-at-home patrol to the state’s Ogidi Divisional headquarters, Obosi Divisional headquarters, Okpoko Divisional headquarters, Harbour Divisional headquarters, and Awada Divisional headquarters.

