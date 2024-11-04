Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, said he is disappointed with the comment of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, that the detained minors who fainted in court on Friday before their arraignment did it deliberately.

Mr Musa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, made the remarks in a statement on Monday to commend President Bola Tinubu for directing the release of all minors detained for their alleged involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protest in August.

During the trial, three minors and an adult slumped and had their trials suspended while dozens of other accused persons were granted N10 million bail with two sureties each.

The incident generated criticism both locally and internationally, forcing the Nigerian police to comment on the issue.

“Today, an unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to attract negative attention,” the IGP said in a statement by the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi.

In his statement, Mr Musa described the IGP’s comment as “senseless” and an attempt to “undermine public trust in Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies.”

“At the same time, it is disappointing to witness the senseless conduct exhibited by the Inspector General of Police comments on the minors and the involved police prosecutors. Such actions not only undermine public trust in our law enforcement agencies but also contradict the principles of justice and the welfare of our children,” Mr Musa said.

The senator called for a thorough investigation into the issue.

President Tinubu, earlier on Monday ordered the release of all the detained minors and called for an investigation of the whole matter.

“I urge that a thorough investigation, as directed, brings accountability to those responsible, and I call upon all stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Let this stand as a reminder that the rights of minors are to be respected and protected at all times,” Mr Musa said.

Commendation

The senator commended President Tinubu for directing the release of the minors.

He said the action demonstrates a profound commitment to justice and humanity and reflects a true spirit of leadership.

“I commend the president for his decisive and compassionate directive to release all detained minors and ensure they are safely reunited with their families across the country.

“This action demonstrates a profound commitment to justice and humanity and reflects a true spirit of leadership. It is both a relief and a source of reassurance for families affected by these unfortunate incidents,” he added.

