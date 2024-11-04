Human Rights Radio and Television station, Brekete Family, has announced the suspension of its broadcast activities in protest against the detention of some minors in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protests.
The management of the media house announced this in a statement posted on X on Monday.
“Human Rights Radio and Television (Brekete Family) shuts down partially in protest of the Nigerian government’s detention of underaged children.
“This decision reflects our deep commitment to defending the rights of the vulnerable and holding authorities accountable,” the statement read.
The radio station, located in Abuja, is popular in the capital city and neighbouring states, notably because of its morning flagship programme hosted by the owner, Ahmed Isa, fondly called Ordinary President.
In the city, the radio station is one of the most influential media outlets, particularly for its flagship programme called “Brekete Family” which serves as some sort of informal court on human rights issues, giving voice to aggrieved citizens unable to access the regular courts..
Back story
On Friday, videos emerged on social media showing malnourished children arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja by the police. Two of them and two others said to be of adult age slumped during the proceedings.
The 28 minors are part of the 76 individuals detained by the Nigeria Police Force three months ago concerning the #EndBadGovernance.
The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, in a ruling, ordered that the underage defendants only require their “parents or guardians” to stand as their sureties.
The judge subsequently ordered the remand of the minors in Borstal Homes until they fulfil their bail conditions.
The court then adjourned the trial until 24 January.
The court incident triggered an outrage among citizens, with many demanding the immediate release of the children and others arrested over the protest.
Civil society organisations and rights activists slammed the police and the government over the arrest and detention of minors.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, already ordered the police to transfer the case files of the minors to his office for further action.
