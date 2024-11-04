President Bola Tinubu on Monday told the seven new ministers in his cabinet that they will be criticised and abused for joining his administration.

“You will be part of criticism and abuse. Don’t worry; stay focused; stay resilient,” the Nigerian leader told the ministers at their inauguration ceremony on Monday at the State House, Abuja.

The seven ministers are Nentawe Yilwatda (Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), Muhammadu Dingyadi (Minister of Labour and Employment), Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu (Minister of State Foreign Affairs), Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment), Idi Maiha (Minister of Livestock Development), Yusuf Ata (Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development) and Suwaiba Ahmad (Minister of State Education).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ministers were screened by the Senate last week.

In his speech, the president thanked the new ministers for “accepting to serve this nation.”

He acknowledged that they were joining his government at a time when Nigeria was “facing the challenges of economic growth and other items like security challenges.”

“It is not easy to find just the unique people that will surrender their lives, freedoms and other responsibilities to serve their nation anytime in this time of challenges,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Nigerians are facing the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Food prices have more than tripled due to government policies such as the removal of petrol subsidies and the floating of the naira.

Mr Tinubu has repeatedly acknowledged the problem and did so again on Monday.

“Yes, cost of living has gone up. I recognise that and we have satisfied the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across the board,” he said.

He said the situation he met at his inauguration on 29 May 2023 was unsustainable, thus his reforms.

“For us, it was a challenge when the nation was servicing its debt with 97 per cent of its revenue; it’s nothing but end of the cliff. But today, I can report to you that we brought that one down and it is at 65 per cent and we have never defaulted in paying or meeting all obligations, both foreign and domestic.”

Read the transcribed speech of the president below.

Let me first of all thank the National Assembly for diligently and expeditiously reviewing and committing themselves to duty on the constitutional assignments on the seven new ministers.

Again I congratulate the newly sworn in seven ministers. I congratulate you and thank you for accepting to serve this nation.

The moment is challenging, the present situation calls for a very serious commitment. Yours is a duty to serve and that’s what you’ve got to do.

I really appreciate the fact that you have taken the oath of office and (are) ready to serve your nation at the time we are facing the challenges of economic growth and other items like security challenges and others.

It is not easy to find just the unique people that will surrender their lives, freedoms and other responsibilities to serve their nation anytime in this time of challenges. I am sincerely happy that you have done that and that you are here today to be part of a very committed team of Nigerians who have been working tirelessly since 17 months ago that we assumed the responsibility of governing this country.

You are called upon to join the team to rescue this country

Service is the hallmark of this human endeavour. You are being called upon to serve … Since 17 months, I thank many of the ministers that are present here today for hard work that they have embarked upon tirelessly to put Nigeria on the recovery path.

Economic recovery is on the horizon. We have a good path to realise our dreams and it is not just only for us, it is for our children and grandchildren

Despite the challenges (yo’ve joined us) to face the job of re-engineering and retooling the economic path of this country.

Yes, cost of living has gone up. I recognise that and we have satisfied the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across the board.

For us it was a challenge when the nation was servicing its debt with 97 per cent of its revenue, it’s nothing but end of the cliff. But today I can report to you that we brought that one down and it is at 65 per cent and we have never defaulted in paying or meeting all obligations, both foreign and domestic…

We have our head above the water. All other countries too around us and across the world are facing challenges. In fact, there’s a lot of crime in Europe and America.

(This is) what pandemic has brought to the economics of the world but we are navigating through this and we are working hard. You will be part of criticism and abuse. Don’t worry; stay focused; stay resilient.

Your thanks will come with the history of growth and prosperity for this country

It is my joy and honour to be part of you, to be responsible for over 200 million people in this country. We have taken the bull by the horns. We have stopped the scavengers. We are going to stop completely the profiteers and smugglers of our resources across the country. We are not going to run away from our responsibility, we are going to face it and we have been facing it head-on.

With you as a member of this team, I will be proud and I am proud and honoured that I am leading you and we will lead (Nigeria) to success and prosperity.

All I can say is welcome aboard. This ship will not sink. God bless you and God bless Nigeria.

