An Abuja magistrate court has sentenced a man, identified as Jide Jisos, to six months imprisonment for impersonation during the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The court gave the verdict on 24 October after hearing the matter.
In its weekly bulletin issued on Monday 4 November, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) noted that Mr Jisos falsely presented himself as a “Professor,” at a computer-based test centre during the 2019 UTME.
How it happened
JAMB noted that Mr Jisos was apprehended at Brix Academy, where he had claimed to be monitoring the UTME on behalf of an NGO.
He was, therefore, convicted for posing as a representative of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).
“His deception was uncovered when he was questioned by the leader of the monitoring team in the examination hall, who asked him to clarify his purpose,” JAMB said.
After failing to provide valid proof, Mr Jisos was said to have been arrested and handed over to security personnel for further investigation.
“He confessed that he was not affiliated with any NGO and was actually in the examination hall to assist his daughter in taking the 2019 UTME,” JAMB added.
Conviction
The presiding Chief Magistrate, Justice Oyekan, however, found Mr Jisos guilty of impersonation and sentenced him to six months in prison, with an option of a N100,000 fine, the examination body reported.
