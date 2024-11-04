The Kano State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has ordered its members to suspend services at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano over an alleged assault on its member by the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Amina Abdullahi.

The NMA also issued an ultimatum to the state Governor Abba Yusuf to sack Mrs Abdullahi.

The union said the alleged actions of the official “constitute misconduct, punishable by dismissal as enshrined in Section 3(a)(0), (iü), (iv), and (v) of the Public Service Rules.”

In a statement signed by its Chairperson, Abdurrahman Ali: and secretary, Ibrahim Muhammad; the NMA said it was “deeply alarmed and outraged” by the incident that took place on 1 November at the Emergency Paediatric Unit of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

“In this distressing incident, a female doctor on duty, who was all alone manning all the paediatric units in the hospital with over a hundred patients in her care, was subjected to harassment and physical assault by a group led by the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Amina Abdullahi, HOD, accompanied by security personnel and other unidentified men.

“This assault arose over the unavailability of a prescribed medication–an issue that was entirely beyond the doctor’s control,” the NMA stated.

The group said as a representative body for medical professionals, “the NMA Kano Branch finds it particularly disturbing that an official entrusted with the welfare of the state’s citizens would misuse their authority in this manner.

“Such actions not only demonstrate a lack of empathy for the hard-working healthcare professionals but also reveal a troubling disregard for the systemic challenges facing our public health sector, such as chronic understaffing, resource shortages, and security concerns for medical staff.

“Incidents like this are becoming all too frequent, putting medical professionals at unacceptable personal risk while they strive to fulfill their duties to the public under highly challenging conditions.”

The association said it discussed the incident at its recently concluded Ordinary General Meeting (0GM), “and we unequivocally condemned the misused of authority, thus, the Association’s Congress has resolved to call for the dismissal of the commissioner who has demonstrated a gross lack of respect and compassion for frontline healthcare workers and a disturbing disregard for the ethical standards expected of public office holders.

“Also, the NMA demands the implementation of the minimum benchmark for the number of doctors required to provide adequate care thereby preventing the extreme overstretching of medical personnel, which puts both patients and healthcare workers at risk.

“We call for the immediate provision and continuous maintenance of adequate security measures in all units of the hospital to ensure the safety of medical staff and patients alike” the NMA said.

Notice of Suspension of Services

The NMA gave its members a 48 hours ultimatum to suspend all medical services indefinitely at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

The association said the “painful decision reflects the gravity of the challenges and risks that healthcare professionals face daily.

“Our doctors and healthcare staff deserve a safe, respectful, and adequately supported working environment to effectively serve the people of Kano State”, it added.

The association said it was aware that the decision would affect the immediate availability of services in one of the state’s busiest hospitals. However, it said the measure was necessary to highlight the urgent need for action.

“Our intent is to underscore the unsustainable conditions under which healthcare professionals are working, conditions that threaten the quality of care available to the public. We appeal to the good people of Kano and the entire Nigerian public to understand that this decision is not intended to punish patients or deprive them of care.

“On the contrary, it is a critical step toward fixing our ailing healthcare system and securing a safer environment for all healthcare professionals, which ultimately benefits everyone.

“The NMA remains committed to working with the government and all stakeholders to restore and strengthen Kano’s health system so that every resident can receive timely and quality medical care,” the association said.

Call to Action by the government

The NMA also called on Governor Abba Yusuf to act swiftly in addressing the issues it has raised.

“The safety, dignity, and well-being of our healthcare workers must be prioritised to prevent the disruption of services that are already limited. We hope that this incident will serve as a catalyst for the long-overdue reforms needed to ensure that healthcare professionals can continue their vital work in an environment of respect and security.

“The NMA Kano stands in solidarity with all healthcare workers across the state and will remain steadfast in advocating for their rights, safety, and well-being. We are confident that, with the support of the government, stakeholders, and the public, we can build a more resilient healthcare system that meets the needs of the people of Kano State,” the statement concluded.

