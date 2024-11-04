A late evening fire on Saturday razed down the Enyimba FM building, which also houses Rose and Legend FM stations, managed by Empau Communications Limited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the fire began from the Enyimba TV section at about 9.30 p.m. and spread to the entire building located at Margaret Avenue, Aba.

A statement issued on Sunday by the organisation’s management and made available to journalists confirmed the incident.

The statement explained that the fire razed down the radio and television transmission equipment.

It added that the fire had forced the stations off air, adding that the management “will use the opportunity to assess and investigate the cause of the fire.”

“We regret to inform you that our three stations, the Enyimba 94.3 FM, Legend 98.3 FM and Rose 101.9 FM, were targeted in a devastating fire attack on Saturday, November 2, at approximately 9.30 pm.

“We are eternally grateful for the swift response and assistance from our community, which helped bring the fire under control,” the statement added.

It expressed delight that “all staff members are safe and unharmed.”

It promised to give its numerous listeners updates on its progress as it hopes to return on air soonest.

NAN reports that Empau Communications Limited is owned by the former Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority, Paul Ikonne.

(NAN)

