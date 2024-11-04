The Police Command in Nasarawa State says two people were killed in the Agyaragu community in Obi Local Government Area due to a clash between a member of the police special constabulary and a soldier.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this at a news conference on Sunday in Lafia.

Mr Nansel said that the altercation began when a man said to be a soldier and a police special constabulary engaged in a fight at Agyaragu market, resulting in both of them stabbing each other.

He said that both of them were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, the soldier died while receiving treatment.

“Youths from the soldier’s neighbourhood mobilised and attacked a police station in the area.

“The police on duty repelled the attack and in the melee, one other person was confirmed dead, while two are currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

According to Mr Nansel, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadadahad, has visited the station for an on-the-spot assessment.

Mr Nansel said that normalcy had already returned to the area.

He assured that the police would investigate to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the incident.

(NAN)

