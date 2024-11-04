The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 18 chairmanship and 196 councillorship seats in the state.
Ekong Boco, the chairperson of the commission, announced the results at the commission’s office in Calabar on Sunday.
The election was conducted in all the 18 local government areas in the state on Saturday.
Mr Boco urged the elected chairpersons and councillors to be magnanimous in victory and also give priority to the development of their local government areas.
|
ALSO READ: PDP alleges electoral materials hijack in Cross River local elections
He, thereafter, presented certificates of return to the winners.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999