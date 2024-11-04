The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 18 chairmanship and 196 councillorship seats in the state.

Ekong Boco, the chairperson of the commission, announced the results at the commission’s office in Calabar on Sunday.

The election was conducted in all the 18 local government areas in the state on Saturday.

Mr Boco urged the elected chairpersons and councillors to be magnanimous in victory and also give priority to the development of their local government areas.

He, thereafter, presented certificates of return to the winners.

(NAN)

