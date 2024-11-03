The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 130 suspects comprising 113 foreign nationals (87 males and 26 females), primarily of Chinese and Malaysian origin, and their 17 Nigerian collaborators (4 males and 13 females) for their alleged involvement in high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and activities that threaten national security. This strategic operation was conducted through a coordinated raid on a building at the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, Abuja, where the suspects were reportedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities.

The operation which was led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, AIG Benneth Igweh, on Saturday, 2nd November 2024, comprised officers of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 7 Command Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

We are investigating the matter and scientifically analysing the exhibits recovered from them. The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of our investigations.

We will update the public on the outcomes of our investigations as and when due.

Thanks.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI

Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja

3rd November, 2024.

