Armed terrorists prevent repair of damaged cables

The Senate commenced plenary last week by discussing the power outages in many Northern states. The states were in total blackout for over a week before electricity was restored.

During the plenary on Tuesday, which was presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, the upper chamber resolved that the terrorists who occupied strategic places around the source of the damaged cables have to be dealt with before the repair would be carried out.

Mr Jibrin briefed his colleagues about the efforts of security agencies and electricity workers to ensure that electricity is restored to the affected areas.

On the same day, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, made similar remarks when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Power.

The minister said some investors have shown interest in constructing 100 megawatts solar plants across Northern Nigeria as a long-term solution to the electricity challenges in the region.

Electricity was later restored to the affected areas during the week.

Tinubu’s request to reimburse Kebbi, Nasarawa for airports

The Senate approved the federal government’s request to give over N25 billion to Kebbi and Nasarawa State governments for the construction of airports in the states.

The resolution was taken on Tuesday during the plenary after the majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

The fund would be reimbursed to the states through the issuance of promissory notes.

For the breakdown, Kebbi will be reimbursed with N15 billion for the construction of Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi while Nasarawa will get over N9 billion for the construction of Lafia Cargo Airport, Nasarawa.

Ministerial screening

The screening of ministerial nominees was first scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed to Wednesday to enable the nominees conclude their documentation and other pre-screening exercises.

The screening on Wednesday started around 1:00 p.m. and ended at 5:02 p.m.

The nominees were screened and cleared by the senators at the Committee of the Whole chaired by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Basheer Lado, the president’s special adviser on Senate matters, led the nominees into the chamber.

The senators grilled the nominees on diverse issues.

However, two of the nominees were not questioned during the screening.

They were directed to introduce themselves and thereafter “take a bow and go” because they had earlier occupied ministerial and legislative positions. This is in line with the National Assembly’s tradition.

A third, Suwaiba Ahmad, the designated minister of state for education, was also not questioned during the screening, to encourage women’s participation in governance.

After the screening, Mr Akpabio put the confirmation of the nominees to the vote, and the majority of the senators supported it.

With the confirmation, the total number of ministers serving in the administration of President Bola Tinubu is 48.

Joint investigation with House on importation if adulterated fuel

The Senate on Thursday resolved to convert its ad hoc committee investigating the alleged importation of adulterated petrol to a joint committee involving the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The Deputy Senate President, who presided over the plenary, announced the decision after a majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

House of Rep members who would constitute the ad hoc committee would be nominated by the leadership of the House.

The decision was a sequel to a motion sponsored by the Chairperson of the Committee, Opeyemi Bamidele.

