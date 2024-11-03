The Ministry of Women’s Affairs has announced that, as stipulated by law, the court cases of the 52 children being prosecuted for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest, will be transferred to juvenile court.

The ministry said plans to have their cases transferred are underway and will soon be concluded alongside the provision of social and psychological support.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday, the Minister, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, visited the children at the detention facility in Abuja, interacting with them to identify and address their concerns.

“Communications are underway with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Justice, the judiciary, and correctional institutions, to ensure that these children’s cases are expedited and heard in juvenile courts as mandated by law.

“Active monitoring of their welfare is ongoing, and the ministry is collaborating with child rights advocates to ensure no child suffers undue harm, discrimination, or maltreatment,” the statement reads in part.

Last Friday, three minors and one person of adult age were brought to face charges related to the August #EndBadGovernance protest slumped at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Minors detained over protest

The defendants looked malnourished and had been reportedly starved and mistreated while in detention.

The minors are part of the 76 alleged #EndBadGovernance protesters who were arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force three months ago.

In August, the court ordered the remand of 76 individuals, including minors below 18, in prison for two months at the request of the police for more time for further investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the application for the detention order on 8 August, accused the detainees of “terrorism, treason, treasonable felony, arson, and other terrorism-related offences.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the IGP based the application on section 66(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, section 35(1)(C) of the Nigerian constitution, and section 299 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The court incident triggered an outrage among citizens, with many demanding the immediate release of the children and others arrested over the protest.

Civil society organisations and rights activists slammed the police and the government over the arrest and detention of minors.

Cases of minors under review

Speaking on this, the Ministry of Women Affairs said President Bola Tinubu has directed the attorney general, Lateef Fagbemi, to review the minors’ cases.

The ministry said it is working on providing psychological counselling for the children once they are released and accessible educational opportunities.

According to the ministry, Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim discussed with authorities during her visit to the facility how to ensure the children receive appropriate care and are in excellent condition.

She said: “Ensuring the rights of every child is paramount, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Child Rights Act, and international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory. Regardless of circumstance, every child is entitled to protection, dignity, and a fair judicial process under the law.

“The Ministry is adopting a Whole-of-Society Approach (WoSA) to address juvenile delinquency. Through collaborative efforts with all relevant stakeholders, the goal is to strengthen existing systems and structures, with a focus on reforming the juvenile justice system.

“Key initiatives will include revising laws to address juvenile delinquency and fostering multi-sectoral engagement to empower communities and authorities to prevent juvenile delinquency across Nigeria”.

