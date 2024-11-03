Broadcasting equipment worth millions of naira were destroyed when fire gutted three broadcast stations in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The three stations, Enyimba Radio & TV, Rose 101.9 FM and Legend 98.3 FM, are within the same compound along Aba-Owerri Road in Aba North Local Government Area of the state.

Enyimba Radio and TV, a private media company, is the parent station of the other two.

Sources said the inferno started in the TV section of the station and spread to other stations. Firefighters were said to have arrived to put out the fire.

Management speaks

The management of the radio stations confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

“We regret to inform you that our three radio stations, Enyimba 94.3 FM, Legend 98.3 FM, and Rose 101.9 FM Aba, were targeted in a devastating fire attack on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024,” the management said.

It commended individuals who assisted to quench the fire and expressed happiness that all their staff members were “safe and unharmed.”

“As a way of exercising caution, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily shut down operations across all three stations.

“This will enable us to assess the damage, and carry out precautionary measures in order to emerge stronger and better,” it stated.

Otti visits

Meanwhile, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State visited the station on Sunday to commiserate with management over the incident.

According to a post on Enyimba Radio’s Facebook page, the governor assessed the damage and encouraged staff members to stay strong despite the inferno.

“He (Otti) assured all present of the state government’s commitment to helping the company recover from this setback,” the station wrote.

“He pledged the government’s support in ensuring that Enyimba TV & Radio can resume operations as soon as possible.”

During the visit, Mr Otti urged individuals and businesses to prioritise fire safety measures, especially as the dry season approaches.

The governor stressed the importance of equipping homes and offices with fire extinguishers and advised organisations to establish preventive safety protocols.

