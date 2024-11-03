The Ekiti State Government on Sunday disclosed that it has granted operational licences to 14 electricity vendors to ensure adequate electricity generation, distribution as well as provision of electricity meters to electricity consumers in the state.

Addressing electricity investors and other stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti, the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Mobolaji Aluko, a professor, said the government was at the forefront of the quest for states of the federation to exercise their full powers under the Electricity Law Enactments of 2023.

The Act allows both federal and state governments to decentralise the electricity market and grants states the power to register electricity providers and investors to generate adequate power for their states.

Licensing

The commissioner said the licensing of the 14 electricity investors would ensure that they would be permitted to embark on electricity generation, distribution, and establishment of mini-grids and provision of metres for electricity consumers in the state.

He said the step was expected to address the issue of a serious shortfall in the electricity supply to the state, noting that while Ekiti requires about 120 megawatts of electricity, it currently receives a total of 20-25 megawatts from both the 132/33 KVA at Omisajana Substation in Ado-Ekiti and the Omuaran feeder line in Kwara State.

Mr Aluko, therefore, urged stakeholders and electricity consumers to be vigilant and take proactive steps to protect electricity cables and other power installations in their areas from vandalism, theft and metre bypassing.

Others speak

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (EKSERB), David Samson, sought collaborative efforts among stakeholders towards ensuring a successful service delivery of electricity supply to the state.

He disclosed that three of the licensed electricity investors are distribution companies, four are generation companies, two are mini-grid generation companies, and five are metre assets providers.

Also speaking, the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti and Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ekiti State, Oba Ayorinde Faboro, represented by the Olusi of Usi, Oba Adebayo Akande, described electricity as a catalyst for development, expressing hope that the latest efforts would boost electricity supply and also boost the economy of the state.

He appreciated Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration for his ongoing reforms in the state’s electricity sector

In his remarks on behalf of all new distribution licencees, the Managing Director/CEO of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Deolu Ijose, appreciated the efforts and contributions of Governor Oyebanji and the government electricity team to the energy sector in Ekiti.

