The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Sunday, confirmed the death of an adult male in a multiple accident at the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency’s permanent secretary, who confirmed this in a statement, said that several others were also injured in the accident.

He said the accident happened at Ile-Epo Bust Stop, Oko-Afa, Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“The agency in response to distress calls through the 767 and 112 toll-free lines at 09.33hrs, activated its emergency response team from Igando base.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that several cars were involved in a multiple accident.

“The accident involved a fully laden truck, registration number FFF 754 XB, a white Toyota Hummer bus, owned by Cross Country Transport, registration number MUS 210 YJ, laden to capacity with passengers.

“Other cars involved were a Volkswagon commercial bus, registration number LSR 166 YE and a Nissan car, registration number unknown,” he said.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said while an adult male died in the incident several other injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“Further investigations revealed that the incident occurred as a result of reckless driving on the side of the truck driver who lost control at high speed, resulting in a crash into the three affected vehicles.

“Safety measures were activated by the agency to safeguard responders during the operation.

“Traffic control measures were also activated at the scene to ensure vehicular movement along the carriageway.

“All three affected vehicles have been towed to Morogbo Police Station. The truck has been towed off the incident scene to allow for free flow of traffic along the axis,” he said.

He added that FRSC officials had deposited the corpse in the morgue before the arrival of the agency’s response team.

(NAN)

