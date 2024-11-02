Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has called for the release of the minors arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja for arson, treason and other offences.

The suspects, who are from Kano, Kaduna and other parts of the country, were arrested in August during the #EndBadGovernance protests following the looting and destruction of government and private property.

Some of the suspects collapsed during the arraignment in the court on Friday, allegedly due to exhaustion following months of detention without trial.

The governor, in a statement on his Facebook page, expressed concern over the situation and ordered the state’s attorney general and commissioner for justice to facilitate the release of the minors.

“My attention has been drawn to the appearance of teenagers (some believed to be from Kano) in court today in Abuja. The Commissioner of Justice has been instructed to act immediately on the issue. We shall do everything possible to get them back to Kano, in sha Allah,” Mr Yusuf stated.

Also, Niger East senator, Sani Musa, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest and prosecution of the minors.

Mr Musa, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, in a statement on Friday, condemned their detention.

He also urged the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) to probe the judge who presided over the case.

“I strongly condemn the unjust detention of minors following the #EndBadGovernance protests.

“It is deeply troubling that, despite the hardships and challenges these young children have endured, there is a push to have them imprisoned rather than afforded compassion and understanding”, the lawmaker said.

He said such actions are not only inhumane but also unjust.

He also condemned those advocating the continued detention of the minors; he said it is entirely unacceptable and contrary to the principles of justice and fairness.

“I call upon the Inspector-General of Police to launch an immediate investigation into this matter to ensure accountability and protect the rights of these young citizens.

“This issue must be addressed urgently, and I will continue to stand with my constituents and all Nigerians in the pursuit of justice and good governance,” the senator said.

