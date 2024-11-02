The Home Builders Association of Nigeria (HBAN) has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of unlawfully demolishing over 100 homes in Sabon Lugbe, a satellite town in Abuja.

The developers stated that the demolition has displaced hundreds of residents, resulting in financial losses exceeding N200 billion.

At a press conference held at the Federal High Court Complex in Abuja on Friday, the association’s lawyer, Kalu Kalu, accused the minister of abuse of power.

“We are here today to inform Nigerians and the global community about the alleged misuse of power by the Minister in ordering the demolition of these properties,” Mr Kalu stated.

Mr Kalu explained that the affected developers possess all the necessary title documents for Sabon Lugbe and had obtained permits from the Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) before commencing construction.

“Necessary statutory payments were made, and due process was followed,” he said.

He described the demolitions as illegal, given that the area is currently under litigation.

“This action has raised critical legal and humanitarian concerns, as there was no court order authorising the demolition, and the area is currently under litigation,” Mr Kalu lamented, while calling for the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Background

The controversy began when Mr Wike ordered the immediate demolition of what he termed illegal structures in the Sabon Lugbe South District Layout.

During his visit on 22 October, he declared that buildings lacking proper documentation from the FCTA would be demolished.

He referred to the developers as “land grabbers” and asserted that the constructions were erected without the approval of the Development Control Department, thereby violating the land use provisions of the FCT.

“You can see they are all land grabbers without documents, and we are not going to allow that,” Mr Wike stated.

FCTA failing to comply with court order

Mr Kalu further alleged that the FCTA failed to comply with a court ruling regarding the demolition, contending that Mr Wike acted without legal authority, given the pending litigation.

“When a matter is in court, all parties are obligated to respect the legal process and maintain the status quo,” he emphasised, arguing that the Minister’s actions undermine judicial authority.

The lawyer also claimed that the day after the demolitions, the FCTA offered the disputed land to another company. He presented a copy of the reallocation to journalists.

“This rapid reallocation raises serious concerns about the integrity of the process,” Mr Kalu insisted.

He urged President Tinubu to act swiftly by restraining or replacing the Minister if necessary, to prevent unrest in the FCT.

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the Director of the Department of Development Control and Town Planner, Mukhtar Galadima, for a reaction to the story. He, however, claimed to be unaware of the situation but requested that questions be sent to him.

A message was sent via WhatsApp and text message at 1:55 p.m. on Friday. However, he has yet to respond.

