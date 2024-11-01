The lifeless body of a 58-year-old man has been found in Igburowo town, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, a case suspected to be suicide.

The Police Command in the state confirmed the report, saying investigation was ongoing.

The deceased whose name was given as Omolayo Bamidele, was reported to have had an argument with members of his family and had threatened to kill himself by drinking a harmful substance the day before the incident.

He was later found dead on the pathway leading to the community on Thursday.

Witness account

Sources in the community said an empty bottle of snipper, a very poisonous insecticide, was found beside his lifeless body, suggesting that he might have killed himself with the substance.

Police sources say the deceased did not leave any suicide note.

The case was later reported at the Ore Area Command of the Nigeria Police, which sent its men to the community to evacuate the corpse to be deposited at the State Specialist Hospital in Ore.

Police investigate

PREMIUM TIMES was gathered that as part of the ongoing investigations, members of the deceased’s family had been invited for questioning.

Residents trooped to the site to see the corpse just before it was taken away by men of the police force.

Besides the bottle of snipper, a pair of sandals said to belong to the deceased was also seen at the scene.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the command had received information about the incident.

She said although it was suspected to be suicide, further investigation would reveal the circumstances which led to the death of the deceased.

