The police in Ebonyi State said they arrested at least 177 suspected criminals for various offences in October
Four of the suspects were alleged to be involved in human organ harvesting and ritual killings.
Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, disclosed this in a news conference in Abakaliki on Friday.
He said that out of the 177 suspects, 162 are males, while 15 are females, and that 92 of the suspects have been charged to court, while others will be arraigned once investigations are completed.
On the alleged organ harvesting and ritual killings, Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, said that on 11 October, Blessing Chikezie reported to the police that her husband, Idenyi Chikezie, who left home on 9 September for a business trip to Lagos, was missing.
“Command operatives from the Anti-kidnapping unit, through a painstaking investigation and credible intelligence, arrested one Innocent Elebe and Eze Elechi. They made useful statements, which led the police to arrest Obinna Nwanguru and Oda Peter.
“They confessed to killing Idenyi Chikezie, Chibu Odii and Eze Fabian on different dates while trying to extract their blood and organs to use it to cure a cognitively impaired person (Down syndrome).
“Operatives of the command have recovered the corpses of Idenyi Chikezie and Chibu Odii while effort is ongoing to recover the remains of the third victim,” Mr Ukandu said.
Some of the other suspects were arrested for kidnappings, murder, robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.
(NAN)
