The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has warned against the use of Nivea Black and White Invisible Body Deodorant.

The agency, in a statement issued on Thursday, said lthe product has been recalled by European authorities because it allegedly contains harmful chemicals prohibited for use in cosmetics products.

The dangerous chemical is called 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde (BMHCA) according to NAFDAC.

The Nivea Black & White Invisible Roll-On Deodorant is produced by Beiersdorf AG, a German multinational company known for personal care products, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

This roll-on is part of the Nivea Black & White Invisible series, which is specifically designed to address concerns around deodorant stains on clothing.

The series is marketed as a “no stains” deodorant line, suitable for all-day protection without the worry of white marks on dark clothes or yellow stains on light ones.

According to NAFDAC, the product is flagged by the European Union’s Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX) in Brussels.

Prohibited chemical

NAFDAC said the chemical, BMHCA, is prohibited in cosmetic products because it could trigger skin irritation and also affect the reproductive health of its users or an unborn child.

“The recalled Nivea product is said to contain 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde (BMHCA), a chemical prohibited in cosmetics products due to its ability to cause harm to the reproductive system, impair the health of an unborn child, as well as skin irritation and burns to users,” the statement read.

The agency advises stakeholders within the supply chain to exercise heightened caution and vigilance to prevent the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the identified batch.

Caution

The agency said members of the public currently in possession of this affected product are urged to immediately cease its sale or use. Those holding stock are requested to submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office for further examination.

“Importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the above-mentioned Nivea Roll-on with the affected batch. Members of the public in possession of the affected batch of product should discontinue the sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office,” it said.

The agency also calls on healthcare professionals and consumers to report any adverse events associated with the use of regulated products, including the affected batch of Nivea Roll-on.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events experienced with the use of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, E-reporting platforms are available,” the agency said.

NAFDAC emphasised the importance of public awareness in maintaining health and safety standards and committed to ensuring prompt action is taken in cases of product safety concerns.

