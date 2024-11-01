The police in Abia State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested 141 crime suspects for various offences in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this during a press briefing at the State Police Headquarters in Umuahia on Thursday.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the 141 suspects comprised 110 males and 31 females.

She said they were arrested for various offences, including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, vandalism, child trafficking, rape and illegal possession of firearms.

Ms Chinaka said five of the suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the beheading of a couple in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the couple, Jacob Udo and Comfort Udo, were attacked and beheaded by hoodlums in their residence on 1 October.

The spokesperson, at the briefing on Thursday, identified three of the five arrested suspects as John Vincent, 50, Emmanuel Sunday, 45, and Amazi Efiong, 70 – all from Ndiwo Itumbauzo in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

She said two of the suspects were arrested after “intelligence” linked them to the crime.

“The deceased’s (mobile) phone was recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department,” she said.

Rescue of trafficked children

Ms Chinaka said three of the suspects were arrested earlier in October for their involvement in alleged child trafficking in the state.

She said two of the three suspects – Chinwendu Ifeanyi and her mother, Mary Ifeanyi – allegedly conspired and sold a one-week-old baby and went hiding at Isiala-Ngwa Council Area of the state.

The two suspects hail from Mbarakuma Ubakala in Umuahia South Council Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the suspects had confessed to the crime.

She said their confession assisted police operatives to arrest the third suspect, Ikechukwu Assumpta in Owerri, Imo State where one pregnant girl and a six-month-old baby boy were rescued from her house.

“In furtherance of investigation, police detectives raided an alleged orphanage home where 16 pregnant girls and a set of twins were rescued.

“The case has been transferred to Imo state Police Command for discreet investigation,” he said.

Ms Chinaka said, in a related development, two suspects – Timothy Chukwuemeka, 27, and Valentine Nwaocha, 53 -were arrested in September for their alleged involvement in the abduction of a 7-year-old boy in the state.

“The child was successfully rescued and reunited with his family, suspects are in custody as investigation is ongoing to ensure other victims are rescued,” she said.

More murder

Ms Chinaka said one suspect, Uzoka Ebochie, 40, was arrested on 21 September for allegedly conspiring with five suspected cultists to murder Chimaobi Ojo over a misunderstanding.

“The case has been charged to court,” she said.

Kidnapping and murder

The police spokesperson said a suspect, Udemgba Chizoba, 32, was arrested on 21 August over alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of an NYSC member posted to Abia State.

She said the corps member was murdered after a N2 million ransom was paid to the abductors.

“Case has been charged to court,” she said.

Ms Chinaka said, in a separate incident, a 6-year-old child was rescued after she was seen with an unidentified man inside a bush.

“The victim stated that she was tricked by the suspect who is at large with a packet of biscuit, to leave her mother’s shop at Orie-ugba and followed the suspect to a bush at Umukama.

“Upon this report, the victim was successfully rescued and reunited with her family,” she said.

Alleged rape of four-year-old by pastor

Ms Chinaka said a pastor, identified simply as Uche, was arrested for alleged rape of a four-year-old child.

She said the police were still investigating the incident.

