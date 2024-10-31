The United Nations General Assembly called for the 32nd time on the United States to end its decades-long trade embargo against Cuba as the communist-run island suffers its worst economic crisis in decades, with shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

The non-binding resolution was approved by 187 countries and opposed only by the United States and Israel, with the Republic of Moldova abstaining.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Parilla said in a speech before the assembly that the blockade against his government was “commercial warfare” and “a crime of genocide”.

“How long will this go on?” Mr Parrilla asked the Assembly, recalling that the body has urged to end the blockade since 1992.

“Let Cuba live; let Cuba live in peace,” Mr Parilla added, calling the blockade “a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights of our people” and “the most encompassing, comprehensive and longest-standing system of unilateral coercive measures ever applied against any country.”

The trade embargo was imposed following Fidel Castro’s 1960 revolution and has remained largely unchanged. Former US President Barack Obama eased the sanctions but his successor Donald Trump stiffened more elements to prevent the supply of fuel and spare parts needed to maintain Cuba’s power plants and electric grid.

The web of US laws and regulations complicates financial transactions and the acquisition of goods and services by the Cuban government.

Mr Parrilla recalled how from 18 to 23 October, Cuban families had no electricity, except for maybe a few hours. “Many Cuban families lacked running water; hospitals worked under emergency conditions, schools and universities suspended their classes; [and] businesses interrupted their activity,” he said.

He added that the United States government is perfectly aware of the direct and indirect impact that its policy has on the Cuban health system,” and the “consequences of incomplete treatments, delayed treatments and postponed surgeries.”

Countering Mr Parilla’s claims, the United States representative, explaining his vote against the resolution, said: “The United States stands with the Cuban people.”

“Approximately 1,000 unjustly detained political prisoners remain behind bars in Cuba — more than at any point in that country’s recent history. Nearly 700 of those detentions are connected to the July 11, 2021, historic protests,” he added. “These people have languished in horrible conditions in Cuban jails for exercising their freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly.”

The UN resolution reaffirmed, among other principles, the sovereign equality of States, non-intervention and non-interference in their internal affairs and freedom of international trade and navigation.

The Assembly also reiterated its call for all States to refrain from promulgating or applying restrictive laws and measures, in line with their obligations under the UN Charter and international law, which, inter alia, reaffirm the freedom of trade and navigation.

“The General Assembly, once again urges States that have and continue to apply such laws and measures to take the steps necessary to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible in accordance with their legal regime,” it said in the resolution.

