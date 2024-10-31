The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed that bulk power supply has been restored to parts of Northern Nigeria after weeks of blackout.

The company said it successfully restored bulk power supply through its 330 Kilo Volt (kV) Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line I as of 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

The TCN made this known in a statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager Public Affairs, in Abuja on Thursday.

The company said that power supply was restored to Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe States following the completion of repairs on the vandalised section of the Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line.

She said that with the restoration of the line, the Apir-Lafia 330kV transmission line 2 was now operational and also bulk power transmission had been restored to the states.

“As restoration efforts continue, with the TCN engineering team preparing to commence work on the second 330kV transmission line. All necessary materials for the repairs are on hand.

“Work will begin as soon as the site is secured for the safety of TCN’s personnel to the affected sections of the vandalised 330kV transmission line II.

“In the meantime, teams of linesmen will re-patrol the 330kV line II to ensure that no other sections are impacted as the repair works progress,” she said.

TCN said it appreciates the patience and understanding of those affected as its engineers work diligently to restore the 330kV transmission line II.

TCN said it also recognises the importance of electricity in Nigerians daily lives and is committed to ensuring that this line is repaired swiftly, thereby increasing the bulk power to the affected areas by the incident.

(NAN)

