President Bola Tinubu has appointed an acting chief of army staff pending the return of the indisposed substantive army chief, Taoreed Lagbaja.

The president’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, announced on Wednesday that Olufemi Oluyede, a major general, has been appointed acting chief of army staff.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Lagbaja has been indisposed for a few weeks and has been reportedly receiving treatment abroad.

The army, however, claimed that he was on leave and that his absence did not leave any vacuum in the supervision of the army.

Mr Onanuga’s statement, however, suggests Mr Lagbaja’s absence may last for a while.

Read Mr Onanuga’s full statement below.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has appointed Major General Olufemi Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Mr Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

The 56-year-old Oluyede and Lagbaja were course mates and members of the 39th Regular Course.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

Oluyede has held many command positions since his commissioning as an officer. He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer Guards Brigade, Commandant Amphibious Training School.

General Oluyede participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade.

Oluyede has earned many honours for his meritorious service in various fields of operations. These include the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, Passing the Staff Course, and Membership in the National Institute.

Others are the Field Command Medal, the Field Command Medal of Honour, and the Field Training Medal.

Oluyede also received the coveted Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

He is married and has three children.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Aviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

