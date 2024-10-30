The police have charged a member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh, who was caught on camera assaulting a Bolt driver.
He was arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Kuje, Abuja, on Wednesday.
The lawmaker faces three counts of assault and threat to life.
He pleaded not guilty to all three counts on Wednesday.
|
Abubakar Sai’id, the magistrate, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.
The magistrate ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and provide utility bills as proof of residence.
He adjourned the case till 8 November for trial.
Mr Ikwechegh was captured on video assaulting a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, who had come to deliver a package to him.
In the viral video, Mr Ikwechegh not only assaulted the driver but also yelled slurs at him and threatened to make him disappear without a trace.
Mr Ikwechegh, a first term member of the House representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State, is currently facing a disciplinary panel in the House after he was referred to the Committee on Ethics on Tuesday.
There are strong calls for the lawmaker to be suspended by the House or recalled by his constituency. However, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, during the session, maintained that the House would not act on public expectations but would instead grant the lawmaker a fair hearing.
The Committee on Ethics has been instructed to submit a report to the House within two weeks. With the lawmaker now arraigned, the Committee’s decision or lack thereof will draw prying attention of the public.
During Tuesday’s session, Mr Ikwechegh apologised to the House and Nigerians, claiming he was “provoked” but adding that “nothing justifies his actions.”
