The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointments of the seven new ministerial nominees.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation of the ministers after they were cleared through a voice vote by senators at the plenary.

The confirmation brings the total number of ministers serving in the administration of President Bola Tinubu to 50.

Nentawe Yilwatda was confirmed as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment and Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu as Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

Others are Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Idi Maiha as Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Idi Maiha ; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State Education.

Last Thursday, Mr Tinubu sent a correspondence to the Senate, requesting for screening and confirmation of the nominees for various ministerial positions.

The president’s letter was read by Mr Akpabio at the plenary and he transmitted it to the Senate Committee of the Whole for consideration.

Screening

The nominees were screened and cleared by the senators at the Committee of Whole chaired by the Senate President.

The screening started around 1:00 p.m. and ended at 5:02 p.m.

Basheer Lado, the president’s special adviser on Senate matters, led the nominees into the chamber.

The senators asked the nominees questions about how they would use their respective offices to improve the country’s economy and resolve the nation’s challenges.

However, some of the ministers, such as Messrs Dingyadi and Ata, were not questioned during the screening. They were directed to introduce themselves and thereafter “take a bow and go” because they had earlier occupied ministerial positions. This is in line with the National Assembly’s tradition.

Mrs Ahmad, the designated minister of state for education, was also not questioned during the screening, as a gesture to support the advocacy for increased women participation in governance.

After the confirmation, Mr Akpabio congratulated the ministers-designate for their appointments.

