The minister-designate of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, says his ministry would ensure peaceful coexistence with labour unions and motivate Nigerian workers to deliver effective services.

He made the promise on Wednesday while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly shortly after he was screened by senators.

Mr Dingyadi who served as the Minister of Police Affairs under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was not questioned during the screening. He was directed to “take a bow and go” because he was a former minister. This practice is in line with the tradition of the Senate.

When the minister-designate stepped out of the chamber, he told journalists that when he is sworn in, he will listen to the agitations of Nigerian workers and provide possible solutions.

Many workers associations have either gone on strike or threatened to do so for diverse reasons since President Bola Tinubu assumed office. These include the doctors’ union, NMA; lecturers’ union, ASUU, and the non-academic staff union of universities, NASU and SSANU, who are currently on strike.

Apart from the individual workers’ unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which are the umbrella bodies of the labour unions, have also threatened to go on strike several times and have embarked on warning strikes.

The labour ministry serves as the main negotiator with the workers’s unions during periods of dispute.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Dingyadi said he is aware of the issues surrounding his ministry and promised that he would find a possible solution to them.

“There will be harmony, peaceful coexistence, very good motivation for workers and we will take them along to ensure that we listen and we do the needful.

“I am aware of the various issues that are still pending. We will look at them, I will listen to the officials of the ministry and we will forge a way forward, “ he added.

He expressed appreciation to the senators for not questioning him when he appeared before the Senate for screening.

“Let me say that I am very honoured by this hallowed chamber for asking me to take a bow and go. I think this is another encouragement for me to do more and I want to assure this country that we will do our best to move the nation forward.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

