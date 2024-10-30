Nigeria and other West African countries plan to adopt a unified documentation system for drivers and vehicles across the subregion under the Regional Vehicle Administration and Information System.

The move was announced by the Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, during an inter-agency collaboration workshop in Abuja on Tuesday, Punch newspaper reports

Mr Mohammed, who was represented by Deputy Corps Marshal Clement Oladele, stated that the initiative will be executed in partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) through the West African Road Safety Organisation.

He said the adoption of a uniform driver’s license and vehicle registration system will eliminate multiple registrations and improve traffic infraction enforcement, among other benefits.

“FRSC is partnering with ECOWAS through the West African Road Safety Organisation to work on the adoption of a uniform licensing scheme called the Regional Vehicle Administration and Information System.

“The initiative is geared towards having a common driver’s license, vehicle number plates, and documentation, as well as the enforcement of traffic infractions and generation of critical data across West Africa.

“The scheme, when fully implemented, will promote seamless vehicle registration in West Africa and enhance the free movement of vehicles, persons, goods, and services, as enshrined in the ECOWAS protocol on free movement.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“It will also prevent multiple registrations and assist in reducing vehicle theft within the ECOWAS subregion. FRSC, under the auspices of ECOWAS, is working towards partnering with members of WASO to develop digital number plates and motor vehicle particulars with the installation of solid acrylic that is weather-resistant in vehicles.”

“These initiatives aim to link the national driver’s license to the owner’s bank account, details which will not only serve as debit cards but are also in line with the FRSC’s grand strategy to partner with the banking sector in enhancing highway enforcement,” he stated.

The official did not indicate when the plan will be executed.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Nigeria, West Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, would be expected to drive such a policy.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS Court gets new leadership

While the policy is expected to further drive integration in West Africa, many observers would hope it does not go the way of the Eco, the proposed ECOWAS single currency whose implementation has suffered multiple setbacks for several years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

