This week, from 30 October to 1 November, South Africa’s capital city, Johannesburg, will play host to journalists across the continent who will gather for the 20th annual African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC).

This prestigious event, organised by the Wits Centre for Journalism and other partners, will bring together a diverse group of investigative journalists from across the African continent and other parts of the world, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and networking.

The conference, packed with a schedule of interesting themes, promises to be a gathering of leading investigative journalists, experts, and stakeholders in the field, who are all united by a shared commitment to advancing investigative journalism and promoting transparency and accountability in Africa.

The 2024 conference will take place at the Science Stadium West Campus at the Witwatersrand University. The gathering will include talks, panel discussions, masterclasses, workshops and networking sessions.

“The conference is usually held over three days late in the year (October/November), where journalists from Africa and elsewhere gather at Wits University to network, share ideas and stories, celebrate excellent, groundbreaking work, and learn from one another through a series of lectures, workshops, masterclasses and seminars,” a statement published by the organisers noted.

Meanwhile, over 150 speakers across different fields of journalism in Africa and beyond are expected to share insights into relevant topics crafted for this year’s conference.

Conference themes and speakers

The major themes scheduled for #AIJC2024 includes data journalism, cyber and crypto crime, cultural art and NFT investigations, the safety of journalists, and health investigations.

Some of the prominent speakers expected to share knowledge and presentations at the different segments of the programme are Musikilu Mojeed, PREMIUM TIMES’ Editor-in-Chief, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, (Tiger Eye), Fisayo Soyombo (FIJ), Jeff Kelly (CCIJ), Margot Gibbs ( Lighthouse Reports), Madeleine Ngeunga (Pulitzer Center), Michela Wrong (Journalist and Author), Jones Baraza (Code for Africa), Silas Jonathan (CJID), Kunle Adebajo ( HumAngle), Eman El-Sherbiny (Bellingcat), Deji Adekunle (NAMIP), Yusuf Akinpelu (BBC) among several others.

According to the conference program, Mucha Musemwa, a Professor and Dean Faculty of Humanities at the University of the Witwatersrand, Dinesh Balliah, Director, Wits Centre for Journalism, Beauregard Tromp, Convenor, AIJC, and Naledi Pandor, Chair of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, are to chair the conference opening plenary on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after, among a host of several panel discussions/story showcase programs mapped out for the three days conference, Mr Mojeed, alongside Alis Okonji, Africa Program Manager, Report for the World, John-Allan Namu, Co-founder, Africa Uncensored, and Fisayo Soyombo, FIJ Founder, will share the stage to discuss the topic: “Investigative journalists safety and security”.

“This panel will highlight investigative journalists’ safety and security and discuss existing and potential solutions to improve journalists’ safety,” the organisers said.

Similarly, Anas Anas, one of Africa’s best undercover investigative journalists, is expected to discuss “Undercover Session: Slavery at Sea”.

“Anas Anas has been at the forefront of undercover investigative journalism for more than two decades. Here he takes us behind the scenes into his latest investigation into modern-day slavery on the high seas and does a deep dive into undercover reporting techniques and practices,” the conference organisers said.

The AIJC conference was founded and convened by Anton Harber, who is set to retire from Wits at the end of 2024.

In 2017, Mr Harber helped bring the Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC) to Africa for the first time.

He established the Taco Kuiper Award for Investigative Journalism, and in 2023, the inaugural African Investigative Journalism Award was launched. As part of the activities scheduled for this year’s AIJC, the 2024 African Investigative Journalist of the year would be announced during the conference.

