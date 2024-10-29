Aliko Dangote, owner of the Dangote refinery, says his refinery has more than 500 million litres of petrol in stock, which is more than enough to serve Nigeria if retailers buy from it.

Mr Dangote, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, questioned why state-owned NNPC Ltd and private retailers were still importing petrol when his refinery had produced enough.

“So, I am expecting that the NNPC Ltd and the marketers should stop importing; they should come and collect what they need,” he said. “I don’t know if you understand what it means to keep half of billion litres in our tanks; it is costing me money.”

READ ALSO: Dangote Refinery falls short of daily petrol supply commitment

Mr Dangote did not say for how long the 500 million litres of petrol had been refined and stored by his 650,000 barrels per day refinery. However, PREMIUM TIMES reported that data from the midstream and downstream regulator, NMDPRA, showed that his refinery was unable to meet the required volume of petrol sought by NNPC Ltd for several weeks.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

