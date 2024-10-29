The Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a resounding 4-1 victory over Algeria in an international friendly match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan on Tuesday.

Coach Justine Madugu maintained his perfect record with a second consecutive win over the North Africans, thanks to a hat-trick from Edo Queens striker Folashade Ijamilusi and a goal from Monday Gift.

The match began with an early opportunity for the Super Falcons, as Ijamilusi assisted Gift in the Algerian box in the 2nd minute, only to be intercepted by a defender.

The Nigerian ladies continued to press, earning a corner kick in the 6th minute.

Ijamilusi broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, tapping in Gift’s header from a corner kick before doubling the lead in the 20th minute with another tap-in into an empty net.

The Algerians were awarded a penalty in the 38th minute, but Boussaha Lina struck the ball off the goal post.

However, they soon found consolation through Alouache Ouassila’s goal in the 42nd minute, assisted by Boussaha Lina.

Monday Gift restored the Super Falcons’ two-goal lead with a header from a corner kick in the 45th minute.

In the second half, Coach Madugu made two substitutions, introducing Sikiratu Isah and Chioma Olise for Comfort Folorunsho and Josephine Matthias.

The Algerians suffered a setback when Naili Nouhed was rushed to the hospital following a head collision with Monday Gift during a corner kick contest.

Ijamilusi sealed her hat-trick in the 90th minute, tapping in Oladipo Shukurat’s cross to secure a convincing 4-1 win for the Super Falcons.

Before Tuesday’s match, the Falcons had recorded 2-0 win over the Algerians in their first friendly last Saturday in Ikenne.

This latest victory marks a promising start for Coach Madugu’s tenure, and the team will look to build on this momentum in upcoming matches.

